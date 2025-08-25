US Open 2025: Here's A Detailed Breakdown Of The Prize Money And How Much Players Will Earn In Each Round Of Flushing Meadows

US Open 2025: After the unfortunate incident that took place in the final of the Cincinnati Open and Jannik Sinner pulling out of the summit clash, the limelight has now shifted towards the US Open, the last and the final Grand Slam of the year. With the next generation of tennis superstars coming into the frame, Novak Djokovic still continues to represent as the last active member of the 'Big Four', that included the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray.

The Serbian tennis legend is currently on the hunt for his record-breaking 25th title and it will put him on the Mount Rushmore of his own. Djokovic currently has 24 Grand Slams in his kitty and the 38-year-old legendary Serbian winning his 25th will be a sight to behold. The 24-year-old Jannik Sinner is the defending champion at Flushing Meadows. Sinner had defeated Taylor Fritz, 6–3, 6–4, 7–5 in the summit clash of the US Open last year.

Here's a round-wise breakdown of the US Open prize money:

Round of 128: $110,000 or Rs 96 lakh (approx)

$110,000 or Rs 96 lakh (approx) Round of 64: $154,000 or Rs 1.34 crore (approx)

$154,000 or Rs 1.34 crore (approx) Round of 32: $237,000 or Rs 2.07 crore (approx)

$237,000 or Rs 2.07 crore (approx) Round of 16: $400,000 or Rs 3.49 crore (approx)

$400,000 or Rs 3.49 crore (approx) Quarterfinalists: $660,000 or Rs 5.76 crore (approx)

$660,000 or Rs 5.76 crore (approx) Semifinalists: $1,260,000 or Rs 11 crore (approx)

$1,260,000 or Rs 11 crore (approx) Runner-up: $2,500,000 or Rs 21.82 crore (approx)

$2,500,000 or Rs 21.82 crore (approx) Winner: $5,000,000 or Rs 43.65 crore (approx)

Novak Djokovic Reaches Second Round

The 38-year-old Novak Djokovic has registered a dominant start to his US Open 2025 campaign. Djokovic defeated USA's Learner Tien 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2 in the first round of Flushing Meadows. "The first set was 20 minutes, and then the second one was one hour and 20, quite the opposite sets we played. It was key for me to hold my nerve in the second set and clinch it in a tiebreak. It was a strange kind of match," said Djokovic after the match.