Novak Djokovic Races Past Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal And Andy Murray To Shatter 57-Year-Old Record After Defeating Learner Tien In US Open 2025

US Open 2025: The Serbinator aka Novak Djokovic started his Flushing Meadows campaign in style. The 38-year-old Serbian, who is on his own Mount Rushmore with 24 Grand Slams to his name, delivered a Grand Slam masterclass to USA's Learner Tien in the first round of the U.S. Open. Djokovic defeated Tien by 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2 and he is now on the hunt to win his record-breaking 25th Grand Slam which will cement his legacy in the galaxy of the greats.

Novak Djokovic Scripts History In US Open

The Serbian great might have started his Flushing Meadows campaign in style, but he admitted to the fact that it was a strange match according to him. "The first set was 20 minutes, and then the second one was one hour and 20, quite the opposite sets we played. It was key for me to hold my nerve in the second set and clinch it in a tiebreak. It was a strange kind of match," said Djokovic after the game.

Novak Djokovic's victory against Learner Tien meant that he became the first player since 1968 to win 75 straight opening-round matches at the Grand Slams, and interestingly 55 of those wins came in straight sets. The 19-year-old youngster Learner Tien had a chance to hand Djokovic his first-round loss in a Grand Slam since the 2006 Australian Open, but he visibly felt the pressure and crumbled in the tiebreak.

The 38-year-old Serbian tennis legend also had to overcome physical issues as he secured his 80th win at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Djokovic was treated for a right foot blister and after that he never looked in a mood to give up. Djokovic is all set to face American Zachary Svajda in the second round of the Flushing Meadows.

Djokovic Acknowledges His Struggles With Recovery Issues

"This is my 20th US Open. My opponent today is 19 years old, he’s literally half my age, which is incredible. At this stage of my career, it’s really about learning how to preserve energy for what matters. The body doesn’t recover as fast as it used," said Novak after the match.