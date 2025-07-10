'Dominant Force Right Now': Novak Djokovic Hails Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz Ahead of Wimbledon 2025 Semi-Final

Wimbledon 2025: Novak Djokovic survived a scare to overcome Flavio Cobolli's challenge on Wednesday in the quarter-final. Now, Djokovic has set up a date with World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and it is not going to be an easy fixture for the legend by any stretch of imagination. Ahead of the much-awaited semi-final clash against Sinner, Djokovic gave his two cents on whom he believes are dominating the tennis world.

As per Djokovic, Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are the two ‘dominant forces’ of tennis now. He also admitted that he could not have asked for a bigger challenge as he is in line to face both of them at Wimbledon 2025.

‘Sinner and Alcaraz, we know they’re the dominant force’

“Sinner and Alcaraz, we know they’re the dominant force right now in the tennis. If I want to at least go step further, I have to beat the number one in the world and eventually play Alcaraz in the final," Djokovic said.

“Him and Alcaraz are the leaders of the tennis today. I couldn’t ask for a bigger challenge, for sure. I look forward to it," the 38-year-old added.

Can Djokovic Overcome The Sinner Challenge?

It will not be easy for sure. The tall Italian is the current No. 1 and he happens to be one of the rare players to have a better head-to-head against the Serbian legend. The two have met each other nine times, with the Italian winning five. Sinner produced a trademark rock-solid display to down Shelton 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-4 and reach the last four.