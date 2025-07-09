Wimbledon: World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Brushes Off Injury Concerns, Knocks Down Ben Shelton In Straight Sets To Secure Semifinal Spot

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has braved an elbow injury to defeat Ben Shelton in the Wimbledon quarterfinals and has booked a place in the Wimbledon semifinals. There were speculations after Sinner missed a practice session ahead of his quarterfinal tie with Shelton.

Jannik Sinner Braved Injury Concerns To Defeat Ben Shelton

But the 23 year old didn't show any visible concern during his 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-4 win over Shelton and has earned a place in the Wimbledon semifinal for the second time. He injured his elbow during the opening game against Grigor Dimitrov, and he looked to be on his way out of Wimbledon. But an injury forced Grigor Dimitrov to withdraw from the match and despite losing the first two sets, Sinner set upon an exciting clash with Shelton.

Jannik Sinner Dominated Ben Shelton In One-sided Wimbledon Quarterfinal

Sinner was quite determined to make it to the last four and made just one unforced error while utilising 27 service points out of the available 29 in the first set. In the second set, Sinner showed some discomfort while returning a serve, but it appeared to be a mild concern for the Italian. He went on a rampaging mode, smashing 33 winners alongside taking 50 service points.

As quoted by the Associated Press, on being asked about his injury, Sinner said, “When you are in a match with a lot of tension, you try to not think about it. “There is no better stage to play tennis and I think I showed this today.”