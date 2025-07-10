Novak Djokovic to Miss Wimbledon 2025 Semi-Final vs Jannik Sinner? Serbian Tennis Icon Provides Injury Update

Wimbledon 2025: Novak Djokovic is 38 and in the twilight of his career as he guns for another Wimbledon title. It will certainly not be easy against the young, hard-hitting players coming through, but he has survived a scare in the quarter-final 6-7(6), 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 against Flavio Cobolli to make it to his 14th Wimbledon semi-final. But during the intense game, Djokovic survived an injury scare.

Will Djokovic Miss the Wimbledon 2025 Semis?

The incident took place during match point. He fell on the court and that prompted his opponent and the chair umpire to rush to him and check. After the game, he admitted that his body "isn’t the same as it was before."

"I finished the match," he laughed off the fall during the post-match on-court interview, before expressing surprise.

“I did not fall so far this year. It is surprising because of the way I move on grass - very aggressive - you expect to fall and to have these situations,” he added.

He went on to label it as a ‘nasty’ fall. He said that the real impact of the fall would be understood tomorrow.

‘It was a nasty fall’