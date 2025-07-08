Wimbledon 2025: World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka Seals Semi-Final Spot After Comprehensive Win Over Laura Siegemund

Wimbledon 2025: World number 1 and Belarusian star Aryna Sabalenka advanced into the semi-final of the ongoing Wimbledon 2025 after beating Germany's Laura Siegemund at the Centre Court, on Tuesday, July 8th.

It was a resilient victory for Sabalenka at the Centre Court on Tuesday. The Belarusian started the crucial match with a defeat in the first set. However, she successfully made a comeback and won the second and third sets.

Aryna Sabalenka Sails Into Semi-Final After Beating Laura Siegemund

Sabalenka clinched a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over Laura Siegemund at the centre court, and made her way into the semi-final round of the prestigious tournament.

Sabalenka won 8/13 break points, while, Siegemund could seal 6/11. The world number 1 sealed 16 games against the German. Meanwhile, Siegemund won 12 games. The stats proved that Sabalenka dominated the German tennis player in the quarter-final match, giving her opponent no chance on Tuesday.

The Belarusian grabbed 54 service points. On the other hand, Siegemund sealed 45 service points.

While speaking after the end of the match, Aryna Sabalenka hailed Siegemund for pushing her

“She pushed me so much. After the first set, I was just looking at my box, thinking, ‘Guys, I mean, book the tickets. I think we’re about to leave this beautiful city, country, place.’,” Sabalenka said as quoted by AP.

The Belarusian further heaped praise on Siegemund for playing a 'smart game' against her.

“It’s not like it’s an annoying game. It’s a smart game. She’s really making everyone work against her. You know you have to work for every point. It doesn’t matter if you’re a big server, if you’re a big hitter,” she added.

As of now, Aryna Sabalenka has won three Grand Slam titles and aims to win her fourth title as she marches into the semi-final of the Wimbledon 2025.

Aryna Sabalenka To Face Amanda Anisimova In Next Round