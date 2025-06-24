'I Think We Both...' - Emma Raducanu Addresses Carlos Alcaraz Dating Rumours Ahead of US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Team-up

The US Open 2025 will see some high-profile singles players teaming up to play in the mixed doubles event, but perhaps no team would be as high profile as the one of Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz. After all, Raducanu is a one-time Grand Slam winner whereas Alcaraz has won 3 Grand Slams in his burgeoning career, meaning many casual tennis fans would see them as the favourites to lift the mixed doubles title.

But the decision from the two of them to team up has led to intense speculation among tennis fans on social media that the two of them are in a relationship.

And now Raducanu has opened up on the nature of the rumours and clarified if there is any truth to them.

Raducanu on Equation With Alcaraz

The young Brit categorically denied any relationship between the two but did admit that they have been friends for a long time now, and also detailed how they became friends.

"We go back a long way. And I think we both started getting to know each other a lot more in 2021, and when I had that run at Wimbledon. Ever since, we stayed in touch, and he’s done so well, obviously, since then, and continued winning… It’s been amazing to see. We were speaking and friends before anyone won anything," Raducanu told BBC Sport.

Raducanu also admitted that it was nice to see social media have some fun speculating about the two of them, but they are only friends and nothing more.

Alcaraz, Raducanu Eye Wimbledon 2025 Glory

However, before the US Open both will be keen for individual glory in Wimbledon, which is a special Slam for both players for very different reasons.

For Raducanu, this is her home Slam and also the place where she first made a mark in tennis - as a wildcard entry in 2021, she reached the fourth round and defied all expectations.