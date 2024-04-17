Advertisement

After an incredible 680-day break, Rafael Nadal, the King of the Clay, will finally return to action at the Barcelona Open. Fans pay great attention to the tournament because it's the second biggest after the Madrid Open. Now that Rafa is here, the audience is undoubtedly going to skyrocket. Naturally, tennis fans everywhere want to know where they can see him participate when he plays Flavio Cobolli!

Thus, here are the prerequisites related to how to watch the match live.

When will Rafael Nadal vs Flavio Caboli Live Streaming Barcelona Open match take place?

The Flavio Caboli vs Rafael Nadal match will take place on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Where will Rafael Nadal vs Flavio Caboli Live Streaming Barcelona Open take place?

The Flavio Caboli vs Rafael Nadal match will take place at Pista Rafa Nadal in Barcelona, Spain.

At what time Rafael Nadal vs Flavio Caboli Live Streaming Barcelona Open take place?

The match will kick-start at 7:30 PM IST. For other time zones here's the precise timing of the match:

USA: 10 AM ET

UK: 3 PM BST

Canada: 10 AM Eastern time

Australia: 12 AM AEST

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Flavio Caboli Live telecast in India?

Tennis fans in India can catch the return of Rafael Nadal on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Flavio Caboli Live Streaming in Barcelona Open in India?

Fans in India can watch Flavio Caboli vs Rafael Nadal live streaming on the Sony Liv app and website.

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Flavio Caboli Live Streaming at the Barcelona Open in the USA?

Fans in the USA can catch Rafael Nadal vs Flavio Caboli Live Stream on the Tennis Channel.

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Flavio Caboli Live Streaming at the Barcelona Open in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Rafael Nadal vs Flavio Caboli Live Stream on SKY UK.

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Flavio Caboli Live Streaming at the Barcelona Open in Canada?

Fans in Canada can watch Rafael Nadal vs Flavio Caboli Live Streaming on TSN.

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Flavio Caboli Live Streaming at the Barcelona Open in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Flavio Caboli vs Rafael Nadal on beIN Sports Australia.

