Published 12:39 IST, August 31st 2024
Frances Tiafoe tops Ben Shelton in an all-American US Open rematch and now could face Novak Djokovic
Frances Tiafoe solved Ben Shelton's big serve and played brilliantly at the net to win their all-American rematch at the U.S. Open 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3 on Friday and get back to the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the fifth consecutive year.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, reacts after scoring a point against Ben Shelton, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships | Image: AP
- 3 min read
