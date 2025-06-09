French Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Attains Iconic Rafael Nadal Feat After Roland Garros Win, Legendary Spaniard Congratulates World No. 2

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz react after losing against Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram during the men' loubles quarter-final tennis competition at the Roland Garros stadium | Image: AP

World number two Carlos Alcaraz pulled off an incredible turnaround after he stunned Jannik Sinner at the French Open Summit clash as he clinched the Roland Garros Grand Slam. The win put him in the League of Legends as the Spaniard has clinched five Major Grand Slams at 22 and has levelled with his idol Rafael Nadal. Alcaraz stunned Sinner to clinch his second Roland Garros title in a grueling five-hour and 29-minute duel in Court Phillipe Chatrier.

Carlos Alcaraz Equals Rafael Nadal's Record, Clay Court King Reacts

An all-time classic took place at Stade Roland Garros when the World number one and two battled for the coveted prize. Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz put on a thrilling encounter, with the Spaniard securing a monumental finish to secure the prestigious clay-court Grand Slam. Carlos made history as he had equaled his childhood hero's record.

After the French Open Final win in 2025, Carlos Alcaraz has clinched five Grand Slam wins at the age of 22. The Spaniard has equalled Rafael Nadal's feat, as he also clinched five major wins at that age. Alcaraz's stellar has put him one step closer towards greatness as he was long touted as the heir to Nadal's clay court throne.

After the match, Rafael Nadal shared his thoughts after Carlos Alcaraz's smashing win over Jannik Sinner. On Instagram Stories, the Clay Court Great expressed admiration for Alcaraz and also congratulated him. He also commended Sinner for putting up a slugfest to deliver an all-time classic.

"What a great @rolandgarros final! Congratulations @carlitosalcarazz! Congrats also @janniksin for the great battle," Rafael Nadal said.

Image: Screengrab/Instagram/@rafaelnadal

Carlos Alcaraz Delivers A Classic In French Open Final Against Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz delivered a stellar comeback at the 2025 French Open Final. The Spaniard overcame a two-set deficit and defeated the top-seeded Italian with a 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (10-2) lead in an all-time classic at Stade Roland Garros. The historic triumph marked his second consecutive French Open win.