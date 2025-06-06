French Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Sails Into Men's Singles Final Following Lorenzo Musetti's Forced Withdrawal

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Italy's Lorenzo Musetti greet each other after the semifinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris | Image: AP

French Open 2025: Second seeded Carlos Alcaraz sailed into the Roland Garros Men's Singles Final after an injury hindered Lorenzo Musetti's run at Roland Garros. At court Philippe-Chatrier, the Spanish-Italian duel saw frustrations and thrilling action as both athletes put on a solid effort to secure a spot in the summit clash. However, an injury forced Musetti to retire from the semifinal match-up in the fourth set. The walkover gave the Spaniard an advantage as the defending champion has headed into the final of the Men's Singles Event.

Carlos Alcaraz Reaches French Open Final After Musetti's Withdrawal

The French Open 2025 has reached the final few staged of the tournament, with some of the legendary figures in the game showcasing their grit and resilience to stand victorious in one of the most difficult Grand Slam tournaments. In one of the semifinal matches, Carlos Alcaraz faced off against the eighth-seeded Italian Lorenzo Musetti in a scintillating clash, which would determine one of the tournament's finalists.

Carlos Alcaraz has officially advanced into the 2025 French Open Men's Singles Final with a 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-0, 2-0 lead in the semifinal match at Court Philippe-Chatrier. The action was intense as the Spaniard looked frustrated after Musetti picked the lead in the first set. Alcaraz came back stronger in the second set, making things even. However, an injury bugged Lorenzo Musetti as he picked up an issue with his left thigh late in the third set. He had to call in the trainer twice during then match before eventually doing a walkover when Carlos led by 2-0 in the fourth set.

“Stay strong Lorenzo! I hope you make a quick recovery! Nobody wants to win like that, but I'm very happy to be back in the final at Roland Garros!,” Carlos Alcaraz said in a tweet on ‘X’.

Titanic Showdown In Place!

Now that the defending champion has secured a spot in the final, Carlos Alcaraz would be up against a formidable nemesis. Two of the biggest stars, — Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner — would be in action at the second semifinal. The Italian is aiming for a sound comeback after the infamous doping ban, while the Serb is chasing to make history.