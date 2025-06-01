French Open 2025: Rohan Bopanna-Adam Pavlasek Defeated In Pre-Quarters, Duo Knocked Out Of Roland Garros

French Open 2025: Rohan Bopanna and Adam Pavlasek's run at Roland Garros came to an unfortunate end after they were defeated in the pre-quarterfinals. The Indo-Czech duo went down fighting against Harri Heliövaara and Henry Patten. It looked like Bopanna was on a fiery streak alongside Pavlasek as they were dominant in the tournament so far. They had defeated the number 13-seeded duo to advance. The duo capped off their French Open run with a pre-quarters defeat.

Rohana Bopanna-Adam Pavlaek Crashes Out Of French Open

The Men's Doubles duo of Rohan Bopanna and Adam Pavlasek secured round three spots after defeating Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia in a match which lasted for over two hours. Bopanna & Pavlasek completed the game with 6-7 (2-7), 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 to beat the no. 13-seeded team and set themselves a match against Henry Patten and Harri Heliövaara. Rohan showcased incredible resilience to power through in the tournament while Pavlasek showcased an amazing partnership as they marched into the pre-quarters.

At the pre-quarterfinals, the Bopanna-Pavlasek battled second seeds Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten and had a difficult time while facing the duo. Harri and Henry sealed an early lead in the opening set and continued to keep the game on their court, picking up an early advantage.

Rohan Bopanna came in strong at the beginning of the second set, but Patten also responded firmly with his angular serves. The game eventually stretched into a tie-breaker, and Heliovaara got the match point with an exceptional service return.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic Eyes 100th Major Win At Roland Garros After Clinching Fourth Round Spot

Yuki Bhambri Also Eliminated

Yuki Bhambri also competed in the French Open pre-quarterfinals with his American partner Robert Galloway to take on ninth-seeds Christian Harrison and Evan King. The Indo-American duo's campaign also crashed out of the competition after a 4-6, 4-6 scoreline, concluding India's overall campaign at the French Open.