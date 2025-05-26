Republic World
  Rafael Nadal Sheds Light On His Camaraderie With Former Rival Andy Murray, Revisits Their Amusing Football Dialogue

Updated May 26th 2025, 20:28 IST

Rafael Nadal spoke upon his camaraderie with former rival Andy Murray and also ready out the message he sent to him after Arsenal had defeated Real Madrid.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Rafa Nadal
Rafa Nadal greets Andy Murray as Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic look on, during a farewell ceremony at center court Philippe-Chatrier, at the Roland-Garros stadium | Image: AP

Rafael Nadal recently recalled one of his conversations with former Tennis superstar Andy Murray and how they poked fun at each other with their common interest in the game of football. Over the years, Nadal had a fierce on-court rivalry with Andy Murray, but their friendship extends beyond the court despite their intense moments on the tennis court. The former rivals have been ardent football fans, and the encouragement they show to their favourite teams knows no bounds. Nadal backs Real Madrid CF, while Murray is a fan of Arsenal.

Rafael Nadal Revealed The Text Andy Murray Sent Him After Arsenal Beat Real Madrid

Rafael Nadal has been one of the most distinguished names in the realm of tennis. Known as the King Of Clay, the former Spanish Tennis Player was an inspiration to several tennis aspirants. The 22-time Grand Slam Champion called time in November after playing the 2024 Davis Cup Final for Spain. Nadal recently opened up on a moment that involved Murray and their mutual love for football.

To give some context, Arsenal had defeated Real Madrid 2-1 in leg two of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal. Murray seized the moment and showed his witty side to Nadal via text message. 

“You know, my good friend Andy that we were not in touch for a while, the day that Arsenal beat Real Madrid, when the match just finished, after one second, he texted me a message, telling me… I’m gonna to read it because it’s quite good (laughter). I feel that it’s quite interesting.

“’Hey, Rafa, haven’t spoken to you in a while. Just checking in to make sure you are okay.’ So honestly, take me like five seconds to realise what I was reading, because, at the beginning, I said, ‘Okay, he’s such a nice guy’. He’s asking about how I’m doing, family. After five seconds, I said, This always British sense of humour," Rafael Nadal revealed to The South African.

Nadal Was Honoured During The French Open

Rafael Nadal recently received a humongous honour when he returned to Court Phillipe Chatrier of the Roland Garros in France. Roger Federer, Novak Djoković and Andy Murray arrived at the court as the Big 4 of tennis shared an emotional moment.

A special tile which featured his footprint and his name was kept on the iconic venue. The King of Clay was honoured for his legacy in clay courts, and he was accompanied by three of his rivals as they shared a humble moment.

