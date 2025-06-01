French Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Eyes 100th Major Win At Roland Garros After Clinching Fourth Round Spot

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during a third-round match against Austria's Filip Misolic during the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris | Image: AP

Serbian Tennis icon Novak Djokovic has secured 99 wins at the French Open after defeating Austria's Filip Misolic in the third round of the French Open. The 38-year-old secured a fourth-round spot at Roland Garros and has a chance to make history, as one more would take his French Open Match win count to a hundred.

Novak Djokovic Has A Chance To Make History At French Open

The French Open 2025 has been a strong campaign for Novak Djokovic, who has sealed himself a spot in the fourth round. Roland Garros is notorious for being one of the toughest clay-court competitions, where an athlete's durability and dedication are put to the test.

The Serbian tennis icon has continued his solid run at Stade Roland Garros after defeating Filip Misolic in the third round of the men's singles tennis event. Djokovic defeated Misolic 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 on Saturday, where he played under the lights and picked up a strong finish.

Novak Djokovic is on the cusp of making history at Stade Roland Garros. After defeating Filip Misoloc in the third round, the Serbian tennis player has secured 99 wins at the French Open. He is one win away from taking the count to a hundred. Novak is a three-time champion in the clay court grand slam.

Notably, Djokovic also has 99 wins at the Australian Open Majors, where he has clinched 10 men's singles titles. At Wimbledon, Novak has 97 wins and at the US Open, the Serb has 90 victories.

Djokovic To Face Norrie In Fourth Round

In the third-round clash, Novak Djokovic looked firm against Austrian opponent Filip Misolic in a match which lasted for over two hours at Court Philippe Chatrier. The 38-year-old did not drop a set against the Austrian and picked up points. The Serb's fierce intent paid off well, as he marched into the Round of 16 competition at the French Open.

Novak has found his mojo back after clinching the Geneva Open title after a streak of poor performance in Qatar, Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Madrid.