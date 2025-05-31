India' Glorious Run In French Open Continues! Rohan Bopanna & Yuki Bhambri Seal Third Round Spots In Roland Garros

Updated 31 May 2025 at 20:07 IST
Indian tennis players Rohan Bopanna, N. Sriram Balaji, and Yuki Bhambri have showcased remarkable dominance in the clay courts alongside their respective partners. At the Roland Garros, two of India’s standout stars in the men's doubles category demonstrated immense resilience and determination, securing victories to advance to the third round. The trio has left a strong mark on the competition, with Bopanna and Bhambri overcoming formidable challenges in one of the most gruelling Grand Slam tournaments.
Rohan Bopanna and his partner Adam Pavlasek rallied through the competition after defeating the French duo of Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia. The Indian-Czech duo defeated the no. 13 ranked team which lasted for over two hours at Stade Roland Garros. Bopanna & Pavlasek finished the game with 6-7 (2-7), 7-6 (7-5), 6-2. The win has advanced Bopanna and Pavlasek, and they would now face off against Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara.
Yuki Bhambri, another Indian tennis superstar has advanced into the third round alongside Robert Galloway. The Indo-American duo clinched a grand finish with 6-7(4), 7-6(7), 6-3 against seventh seeds Nikola Mektić and Michael Venus. The battle went on for over two hours, and they would now lock horns against Christian Harrison and Evan King.
N Sriram Balaji secured a spot in the second round of the French Open after he partnered with Miguel Reyes-Varela to defeat Yunchaokete Bu and Camilo Ugo Carabelli. They defeated the Chinese-Argentine duo with a straight-set finish of 6-2, 6-1 in a 51-minute encounter, where the Indo-Mexican duo looked utterly dominant in the competition.
Balaji and Reyes-Varela would face a tough challenge on the clay court when they face the fourth-seeded Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori. One more win would put them in a dominant spot and also advance to round three of the prestigious Roland Garros Grand Slam. The Balaji & Reyes-Varela vs Bolelli & Vavassori clash takes place on Saturday, May 31, 2025
