Novak Djokovic Or Carlos Alcaraz? Rafael Nadal Handpicks His Favourite In Australian Open Final

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic fought through five-set thrillers in their semi-final matches and are now set to face each other in the 2026 Australian Open men's singles final on February 1, 2026. Separated by 16 years, both Alcaraz and Djokovic are chasing milestones in their already illustrious careers.

At the age of 38, Novak Djokovic is aiming for a record 11th Australian Open title and an elusive 25th Grand Slam of his career. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz, who is 22 years old, is bidding to become the youngest player in the Open era to complete a Career Grand Slam, a milestone achieved by Rafael Nadal at 24.

Ahead of the Australian Open finals, tennis great Rafael Nadal named the player he would be supporting while speaking to the Australian Open press.

Rafael Nadal Reveals His Pick For The Australian Open Finals

Rafael Nadal was spotted at the Australian Open ahead of the men's final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. Ahead of the thrilling final, the 22-time Grand Slam winner revealed who he'd be supporting on Sunday and shared his thoughts about the upcoming clash.

Rafael Nadal shared, "If Novak wins, I will be happy for him because what he’s doing at this stage of his career is quite spectacular. He shows an amazing passion for the game. But if I have to support someone, I support Carlos."

Nadal further shared his thoughts on the match and revealed that he wants to enjoy a great battle between the two. He explained, "It’s going to be a pleasure to watch the final. I haven’t been in a professional match for a while. I just want to enjoy another great battle and a great level of tennis."

Novak Djokovic Aiming For 25th Grand Slam

The 38-year-old will be aiming for the historic 25th Grand Slam of his career, while Carlos Alcaraz will be chasing his seventh major title and his first Australian Open title.