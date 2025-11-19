Republic World
  "I Will Be Supporting The Team From Home": Carlos Alcaraz Opens Up About Missing The Upcoming Davis Cup Due To An Injury

Updated 19 November 2025 at 10:58 IST

"I Will Be Supporting The Team From Home": Carlos Alcaraz Opens Up About Missing The Upcoming Davis Cup Due To An Injury

Carlos Alcaraz is set to miss the upcoming Davis Cup due to a hamstring injury.

Tiasha Sarkar
Carlos Alcaraz in action against Novak Djokovic in the US Open 2025 semi-final
Carlos Alcaraz in action against Novak Djokovic in the US Open 2025 semi-final | Image: AP
World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz was set to appear in the Davis Cup quarter finals with his Spanish team. However, on November 18, the Spaniard, in an emotional post, shared that he had withdrawn from the tournament due to concerns about a hamstring injury.

In an interview with Telediarois, Carlos Alcaraz expressed his disappointment over missing the tournament. He shared, "Things don’t always turn out the way you want. Now I have to go back home and recover as soon as possible so I can be there for preseason and start the year in the best way possible. I will be supporting the team from home."

While Alcaraz had a strong season this year, the Spanish player picked up an injury in his title clash for the ATP Finals against Jannik Sinner.

ALSO READ- World Tennis League Set To Serve India Debut With Daniil Medvedev, Elena Rybakina, Nick Kyrgios

Carlos Alcaraz Announces His Withdrawal From The Davis Cup

Following his match with rival Jannik Sinner, the World No. 1 announced that he will not be taking part in the tournament. In the title match for the ATP Finals, the six-time Grand Slam champion needed a medical timeout mid-match. However, he had brushed off the injury as a minor one at the time; further examination by his doctors after the match confirmed it to be a serious one.

Announcing his decision not to take part in the Davis Cup, Alcaraz wrote, "I'm very sorry to announce that I won't be able to play with Spain in the Davis Cup in Bologna... I have an edema in the sciatica of my right leg, and the medical recommendation is not to compete. I've always said that playing for Spain is the biggest thing there is, and I was very excited to be able to help fight for the Saladera. I'm going home sore..."

ALSO READ- World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz Withdraws From The Upcoming Davis Cup Due To Injury

Who Will Replace The World No. 1 At The Davis Cup

World No. 36 Jaume Munar is set to head to Italy to fill in Alcaraz's spot for the Cup. He will participate in Spain's match against Czechia with teammates Pablo Carreno Busta, Pedro Martinez, and Marcel Granollers.
 

Published By : Tiasha Sarkar

Published On: 19 November 2025 at 10:58 IST