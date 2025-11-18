World Tennis League Set To Serve India Debut With Daniil Medvedev, Elena Rybakina, Nick Kyrgios

India is set to welcome tennis stars like Daniil Medvedev, Elena Rybakina, and Nick Kyrgios for its World Tennis League debut. The UAE has been the host country since the beginning of the tournament in 2022. This year, the tournament is scheduled to start on December 17, 2025.

The four-day event is set to be held at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium, Bangalore, which his owned and maintained by Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA). Speaking about the event, Mahesh Bhupathi, co-founder of World Tennis League, shared, "India has always shared a deep and lasting connection with tennis, and the WTL’s arrival here is an opportunity to strengthen that bond."

He further added, "As someone who has lived the sport, I believe this format brings out the fast, dynamic, and engaging side of the competition. With international champions sharing the court with India's top talent, we hope to inspire the next generation of players and showcase tennis as a sport that is intense, global, and full of possibility."

Players Set To Appear For The League

Tennis professionals, including Daniil Medvedev, Nick Kyrgios, Elena Rybakina, Paula Badosa, Ankita Raina, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, and Rohan Bopanna, among others, are expected to feature in this edition, being held in India.

While talking about making a debut in India for the first time, Rybakina shared, “I've heard so much about the tennis culture in India, and I'm thrilled to make my debut here with WTL. I'm ready to enjoy every moment on the court with my team.”

Format Of The World Tennis League Set To Be Held In India