World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz Withdraws From The Upcoming Davis Cup Due To Injury

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz was set to represent his team in Spain following his ATP Finals loss to Jannik Sinner. However, on November 18, 2025, the Spanish player announced that he would not be taking part in the upcoming cup due to his injury.

In an X post, Alcaraz shared that he had picked up a hamstring injury at the ATP Finals title match with Sinner. He shared, "I am very sorry to announce that I will not be able to play with Spain in the Davis Cup in Bologna. I have swelling in my right hamstring, and the medical advice is not to play."

He further continued, "I've always said that playing for Spain is the greatest thing there is, and I was really looking forward to helping the team fight for the Davis Cup trophy."

Who Will Be Replacing Alcaraz At Davis Cup?

No official announcement has been made yet by the Spanish camp following Carlos Alcaraz's withdrawal. The team captain, David Ferrer, has the option to call up World No. 14 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Jaume Munar, Pablo Carreno Busta, Marcel Granollers, and Pedro Martinez are the other team members in the Spanish squad.

