Iga Swiatek Defeats Emiliana Arango To Start Her US Open 2025 Campaign In Style, Becomes First Woman To Script Iconic Record

Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek registered her first win in the ongoing 2025 edition of the US Open. Swiatek outsmarted Colombia's Emiliana Arango and started her US Open 2025 campaign in style. Swiatek defeated Arango 6-1, 6-2. The Polish tennis player looked at her very best and did not even have to face a break point on her serve. Earlier this year, Swiatek had defeated Amanda Anisimova 6–0, 6–0 to win Wimbledon.

Iga Swiatek Achieves Huge Record

World number 2 Swiatek has now become the first woman to have registered 50 wins in each of the last four years. Apart from Swiatek, no other female tennis star has been able to achieve this. "I’m thinking back to 2022 with the amazing crowd you had here. Polish fans are kind of everywhere. It’s super nice to feel the support always. They’re coming kind of around the world, too, every place I play," said Swiatek after the game.

Swiatek is considered one of the favourites to win the US Open this year. Swiatek is eyeing the record of being only the second after Serena Williams to win Wimbledon and the US Open in the same year. Aryna Sabalenka currently holds the No. 1 spot, and she can be dethroned if Swiatek manages to win the US Open.

Swiatek's victory in the first round of the US Open was her 50th. The Polish star had won 67 matches in 2022, 68 in 2023, and 64 in 2024. On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz is the only man to win fifty or more matches in the last four years. The 24-year-old Polish star last won the US Open in 2022. She had defeated Ons Jabeur in the summit clash at Flushing Meadows three years back.

Swiatek Prepares for Round 2 of US Open