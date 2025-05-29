India Celebrates Landmark Success At French Open As Rohan Bopanna, Yuki Bhambri & N. Sriram Balaji Secure 2nd Round Spots In Men's Doubles

French Open 2025: Indian Tennis stars have soared through as Rohan Bopanna, N. Sriram Balaji and Yuki Bhambri dominated the clay court with their respective partners recently. At the Roland Garros, the superstar Indian Tennis players featured in Men's Doubles displayed incredible resilience and determination to secure victory and advance into the second round. Three Indians have stamped their authority as they reach the men's doubles Round 2 in France. The instance is particularly historic, as it would be the second time when multiple Indians would feature in R032 at Roland Garros.

Bopanna, Balaji & Bhambri Clinch Second Round Spots In French Open

At the French Open 2025, Rohan Bopanna secured a win alongside partner Adam Pavlasek after defeating Robert Cash & JJ Tracy. The Indian-Czech duo defeated the US pair by a score line of 7-6(8), 5-7, 6-1. At 45, Bopanna showcased unmatched grit and determination to take his opponents down as he and Pavlasek secured a spot in the second round.

After Bopanna, India's N. Sriram Balaji and Mexico's Miguel Reyes-Varela delivered a power-packed display against Yunchaokete Bu and Camilo Ugo Carabelli and stormed into Round 2. The match went on for 51 minutes, where Balaji and Reyes-Varela looked utterly dominant. They defeated the Chinese-Argentine duo with a straight-set finish of 6-2, 6-1.

Yuki Bhambri also gained glory as he and his partner Robert Galloway defeated Hendrik Jebens and Robin Haase. Bhambri & Galloway defeated them by 6-3, 6-7(8), 6-3, and their unmatched teamwork helped them secure a smashing finish to get into round two.

It is the second time that multiple Indian tennis players have marched their way into the Round 2 at the French Open 2025. The last time it happened was in 2023 when the Indian pair of Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni reached the second round. While Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan & N. Sriram Balaji also competed in the event, they couldn't go past the first phase.