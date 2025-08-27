'Every Year Is Different': Jannik Sinner Breaks Silence On His Health After Defeating Vit Koprova In First Round Of US Open 2025

annik Sinner is all set to defend his US Open title and he has started his campaign in style. The 24-year-old Italian tennis superstar had to pull out of the Cincinnati Open final due to illness. In addition to it, Sinner did not compete in the US Open 2025 mixed doubles clashes as well. Sinner, currently has four Grand Slam titles to his name and he is on the hunt to win his fifth.

"Yesterday I didn’t feel great and I’m really sorry to disappoint you. Thank you so much to everyone supporting me on-site and from home, your support means the world," Sinner had written on his social media after pulling out of the Cincinnati Open which was played ahead of the US Open.

Sinner Drops Big Statement On His Health

After Sinner pulled out of the Cincinnati Open final, several reports claimed that he might retire from professional tennis. Interestingly, it was one of the incidents where Sinner had promised his parents that he would walk away from tennis if he does not make it to the top 200 by the time he is 23. After defeating Vit Koprova in the first round of US Open 2025, Sinner dropped an update on his health.

"I have amazing memories. Every year is different and you come here starting this tournament hopefully in the best possible way, which I have done. I'm very happy to come back here and compete against the best players in the world," said Sinner after the game.

The Sinner vs Koprova game went on for over one and a half hours. Sinner, who looked better and healthier than before, made quick work of the Czech Republic player and started his US Open 2025 campaign in style.

Sinner Gears Up To Play Round 2 Of US Open