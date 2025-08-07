Wimbledon Champion Jannik Sinner Looks To Secure Back-to-Back Cincinnati Open Titles In 2025 Post-Injury Comeback

Jannik Sinner, the reigning Wimbledon and Cincinnati Masters champion, looks pumped for action. The Italian is coming off after a much-needed break to nurse his injury, and also spends some downtime after his Grand Slam campaign at the All-England Club.

The World number one is currently battling an elbow issue. But he is delighted to return to action after a much-needed break, where he spent time with his friends and family.

Jannik Sinner Is Rejuvenated Ahead Of Cincinnati Open

Jannik Sinner will be back in action for the first time since winning the Wimbledon Gentlemen's Singles Championship title. The top-ranked Italian displayed sheer dominance against world number two Carlos Alcaraz.

It was a supreme clash at the summit clash of the Grass Court Grand Slam as Sinner and Alcaraz put everything on the line.

Ahead of the Cincinnati Masters campaign, Jannik Sinner was seen wearing a protective sleeve on his elbow. But Sinner looks rejuvenated and thrilled before beginning his title defence in Ohio.

“The body and mind need to recover and need to understand what happened.

“I’m very happy I took some time off, seeing my family and friends and very important people I have around. In the past, I made some mistakes sometimes, starting too early at times. I had conversations with the whole team, trying to understand what’s best. When you win big titles, they’re very special moments, and then you have to leave them,” Jannik Sinner said to the reporters in Ohio.

Jannik Sinner Battled Through Elbow Issues During Wimbledon Campaign

Jannik Sinner is currently battling an elbow issue, which has affected his practice ahead of the tennis event.

The Wimbledon Champion had suffered an injury during his grass court campaign at the All England Club. But he pushed through the pain as he marched into the final against defending champion and number two-ranked Carlos Alcaraz.