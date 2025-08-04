Novak Djokovic Puts US Open 2025 Hopes in Doubt, Pulls Out of Cincinnati Masters Tennis Tournament

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic has not been seen in action since he lost in the semi-finals of Wimbledon 2025 to Jannik Sinner in straight sets, and that is set to continue ahead of the US Open 2025 as he has pulled out of the Cincinnati Masters tournament that takes place later this month.

Djokovic is still chasing a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title, but he has not come close to lifting a Grand Slam title this calendar year and to make things worse, his participation in tournaments has also reduced.

He has said that it is down to him preserving his body and looking to stay fit for Grand Slams, but a lack of match practice will also hamper the veteran.

Not The First Tournament He Has Pulled Out Of

The fact that it comes after he also pulled out of the Toronto Masters tournament that is being held in the build-up to the US Open.

Djokovic has stopped prioritising ranking points, and is focused instead on doing his best at Grand Slams. However, it is not a strategy that has worked so far.

But he is not the only one pulling out of events ahead of the US Open - Jack Draper has also withdrawn from the Cincinnati tournament, as have Matteo Berrettini and Alexander Bublik.

Grigor Dimitrov, Sebastian Korda, Jenson Brooksby Hubert Hurkacz and Laslo Djere will also not be taking part in the tournament.

Will Djokovic Play Before US Open?

It is also worth noting that there is only one more tournament that takes place before the final Grand Slam of the year - the Winston-Salem Open.

That begins on August 17 and concludes on August 23, and it is an ATP 250 tournament.

In normal years, Djokovic would likely not be taking part in this event due to the lowly ranking points on offer for winning it.