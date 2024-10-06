Published 18:13 IST, October 6th 2024
Jannik Sinner rallies past Tomas Martin Etcheverry to reach 4th round in Shanghai Masters
Top-ranked Jannik Sinner overcame a one-set deficit to rally to a 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 win against Tomas Martin Etcheverry at the Shanghai Masters.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Jannik Sinner reacts during the men's singles match against Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center in Shanghai, China | Image: AP Photo/Andy Wong
