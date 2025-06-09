Jannik Sinner Shares A Humble Remark After Falling Short Against Carlos Alcaraz In French Open Showdown: 'I Gave All I Had'

Second placed Italy's Jannik Sinner reacts after the final match of the French Tennis Open against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris | Image: AP

World number one Jannik Sinner shared a thoughtful note after coming short against Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open Men's Singles Final. The Italian was stunned by Alcaraz, who lifted the prestigious silverware. Sinner expressed on his note that he fell short despite giving all the efforts he could. However, Jannik aims to pull off a strong season the next time he will be in action.

The French Open Men's Singles 2025 Final witnessed history as Carlos Alcaraz successfully clinched his fifth overall Grand Slam title after defeating Jannik Sinner. The Clay Court prodigy defeated the world number one in sheer fashion after the Spaniard pulled off a solid turnaround to stun the Italian. Alcaraz sparks in joy after the win while Sinner looks gloomy after the summit clash. The world number one also shared a message as he bid farewell to Roland Garros for the time being.

"Au revoir, Paris Congrats to @carlosalcaraz and the team. I gave all I had, didn’t pay off this time Until next year," Jannik Sinner tweeted on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].

Carlos Alcaraz delivered a powerful comeback against Jannik Sinner, who had picked up an early lead in the competition after winning the first two sets. The Spaniard clinched a 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (10-2) lead to secure the title.

Sinner did not back down from putting up a fight till the game's dying moments, putting Alcaraz on the edge with his gritty performance. But Carlos pulled off a strong win to secure his fifth overall Grand Slam title.

The grueling summit clash, which lasted for a staggering five hours and 29 minutes, witnessed history in the making as Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz delivered the clash of the ages and put a new chapter to their budding rivalry. The men's singles final marked an era which goes beyond the Big 3 of tennis.