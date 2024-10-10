sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:55 IST, October 10th 2024

Jannik Sinner through to Shanghai semifinals as Coco Gauff builds up momentum in Wuhan

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner has advanced to his fifth ATP Masters semifinal of the season. The Italian swept aside fifth-ranked Daniil Medevedev in straight sets at the Shanghai Masters on Thursday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts during the men's singles quarterfinals match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia in tl tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center in Shanghai, China | Image: AP Photo/Andy W
