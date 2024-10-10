Published 19:55 IST, October 10th 2024
Jannik Sinner through to Shanghai semifinals as Coco Gauff builds up momentum in Wuhan
Top-ranked Jannik Sinner has advanced to his fifth ATP Masters semifinal of the season. The Italian swept aside fifth-ranked Daniil Medevedev in straight sets at the Shanghai Masters on Thursday.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts during the men's singles quarterfinals match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia in tl tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center in Shanghai, China | Image: AP Photo/Andy W
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
19:55 IST, October 10th 2024