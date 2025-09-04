WATCH: Iga Swiatek Loses Her Cool During Post Match Press Conference, Snaps On Mental Health Break Suggestion

Amanda Anisimova had the last laugh as she defeated Iga Swiatek in the US Open quarterfinal and knocked her out of the tournament. Earlier this year, the Polish tennis star had defeated Amanda Anisimova by 6-0, 6-0 in Wimbledon. Anisimova now has her revenge and she outsmarted Iga Swiatek by 6-4, 6-3. Swiatek was considered as one of the favourites, not only to defeat Anisimova, but to win the US Open, but fate had other plans.

Iga Swiatek Loses Her Cool On Journalist

Scheduling and workload have lately become a part of an athlete's life and it does take a lot of toll on them. Swiatek was addressing the pressers after her heartbreaking loss against Anisimova and she snapped at a journalist who asked if she needed a mental health break. Swiatek, who was visibly stressed, did not take the question lightly and she hit back at the journalist asking her the question.

Swiatek's shocking loss against Anisimova left her bereft of two major achievements. The Polish tennis star could've been only the second player after Serena Williams to win Wimbledon and the US Open in the same year. Swiatek could've also dethroned Aryna Sabalenka as the world number one if she had won the Flushing Meadows.

"Everybody knows how Amanda can play. Yeah, she didn’t play well in Wimbledon but it’s not like she’s always going to do the same mistakes or feel the same," said Swiatek after the match ended. Anisimova, on the other hand, expressed how happy she was and said that currently she is having a run of her life in the ongoing 2025 edition of the US Open.

Anisimova did not start the quarterfinal as favourite, but courtesy of her pitch-perfect gameplay, she left Swiatek stunned and begging for answers.

Anisimova Praises Iga Swiatek

Despite getting the better of Swiatek, Amanda Anisimova said that the Polish tennis star was the toughest player she ever came across. Swiatek's double fault enabled Anisimova to storm back into the game and the rest is history.