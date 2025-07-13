Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2025 Final: H2H, Venue, Time, Live Streaming, Here's All You Need To Know

Jannik Sinner will lock horns against Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final match of the Wimbledon 2025 | Image: AP

Wimbledon 2025: Jannik Sinner will lock horns against Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final match of the ongoing Wimbledon 2025, at the Centre Court, on Sunday, July 13th.

The match between Sinner and Alcaraz will kick off at 8:30 IST.

This is the second time the two youngsters will be facing each other in the Grand Slam final in 2025. The last Sinner took on Alcaraz in the men's singles final of the French Open 2025. In the Roland-Garros, Alcaraz clinched a comprehensive 6-4, 7-6, 4-6, 6-7, 6-7 win.

In the semi-final match of Wimbledon 2025, Alcaraz defeated American tennis player Taylor Fritz to confirm his spot in the Final. Alcaraz sealed a 4-6, 7-5, 3-6, 6-7 win over Fritz.

On the other hand, Jannik Sinner clinched a dominating 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 win over Novak Djokovic in the semi-final.

Jannik Sinner has won three Grand Slams as of now and will be aiming to win his fourth title. If the Italian wins the upcoming match, it will be his maiden Wimbledon title.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz sealed five Grand Slams. Currently, the Spaniard has his eye on winning the Wimbledon title for the third consecutive time.

Previously, in the 2023 and 2024 Wimbledon finals, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Serbian superstar Novak Djokovic to win the prestigious title.

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz: Head To Head

Both Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have played 12 matches in total, as of now. In which Alcaraz clinched eight games, and Sinner won just four games. The statistics prove that Alcaraz will have an upper hand over Sinner in the upcoming match.

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz: Venue And Time

The men's singles final match of Wimbledon 2025 between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will take place on Sunday, July 13th at 8:30 PM IST. The summit clash will be played at the Centre Court of the All England Club in London.

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz: Live Streaming