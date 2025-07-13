Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz On Cusp Of Achieving Historic Landmark, One Win Away From Joining Elite List Featuring Roger Federer, Bjorn Borg

Carlos Alcaraz one win away to join elite list featuring Roger Federer and Bjorn Borg | Image: AP

Wimbledon 2025: Spanish superstar Carlos Alcaraz will take on the Italian tennis player in the men's singles final of the ongoing Wimbledon 2025, at the Centre Court, on Sunday, July 13th.

The match between Alcaraz and Sinner will kick off at 8:30 PM IST.

Jannik Sinner advanced into the final match of the men's singles of Wimbledon 2025 after beating Novak Djokovic in a straight set. The Italian clinched a 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Djokovic in the semi-final fixture.

On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz went past Taylor Fritz's challenge to confirm his spot in the final. Alcaraz sealed a 4-6, 7-5, 3-6, 6-7 win over the American star.

Jannik Sinner will be aiming to clinch his maiden Wimbledon title. On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz is dreaming of winning his third consecutive Wimbledon title.

Carlos Alcaraz On The Brink Of Achieving Elusive Milestone

With just a few hours left for the men's singles final match, Carlos Alcaraz is one win away from achieving a historic milestone in his career.

If Alcaraz wins the upcoming final match, he will clinch the Wimbledon title for the third consecutive time.

The 22-year-old Spaniard can join the elite list featuring Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic, who have secured three or more consecutive Wimbledon titles in the Open Era.

Swiss legend Roger Federer won the Wimbledon title five consecutive times in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, and 2007. On the other hand, Novak Djokovic clinched the Wimbledon title in 2019, 2021, and 2022. The Wimbledon 2020 was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tennis legend Bjorn Borg clinched the prestigious title in 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, and 1980. Lastly, former American tennis player Pete Sampras sealed the Wimbledon title in 1997, 1998, 1999, and 2000.

Can Carlos Alcaraz Fulfill His Three-Peat Dream?

Previously, in the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2023, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to win his maiden Wimbledon title.

Meanwhile, in the Wimbledon 2024 final, Alcaraz again faced Djokovic, where the Spaniard clinched the title in straight sets 6-2, 6-2, 7-6.