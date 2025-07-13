Preview, Wimbledon 2025 Men's Singles Final: Can Jannik Sinner Disrupt Carlos Alcaraz's Quest For A Historic Three-Peat?

Jannik Sinner (L), and Carlos Alcaraz (R) pose with French Open trophies after the 2025 men's singles final | Image: AP

Wimbledon 2025: World number 1. Jannik Sinner will lock horns against Spanish superstar and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final match of the ongoing Wimbledon 2025, at the Centre Court, on Sunday, July 13th.

Alcaraz and Sinner have faced each other in 12 encounters. Out of which, the Spanish star clinched eight games against the Italian and leads the battle. Meanwhile, Sinner won four matches against Alcaraz.

Can Carlos Alcaraz Complete His Three-Peat At Wimbledon?

In the last five encounters between the two tennis stars, Carlos Alcaraz has won all five fixtures against Sinner. In 2025, Alcaraz first met Sinner in the Final of the Italian Open, where the Spaniard clinched a 7-6, 6-1 victory over Sinner.

The last time, Sinner and Alcaraz squared off against each other in the French Open 2025 Final. In the summit clash of the Roland-Garros 2025, Alcaraz clinched a majestic 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(2) triumph over Sinner. The final match of the French Open 2025 lasted for five hours and 29 minutes.

Alcaraz and Sinner faced off against each other for the first time in the Paris Masters 2021, where the Spaniard clinched a 7-6(1), 7-5 triumph over Sinner.

According to statistics, Carlos Alcaraz has an edge over Jannik Sinner in the upcoming final match of the Wimbledon 2025 men's singles. However, only time will tell who will get their hands on the prestigious title.

Alcaraz Moves Into Wimbledon 2025 Final After Beating Taylor Fritz

Carlos Alcaraz paved his way into the final match after beating Taylor Fritz in the semi-final match of Wimbledon 2025. Alcaraz clinched a comprehensive 4-6, 7-5, 3-6, 6-7 win over the American tennis player.

On the other hand, Jannik Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the semi-final clash and confirmed his spot in the Final match. Sinner clinched a 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 win over the Serbian tennis star.

As of now, Jannik Sinner has three Grand Slam titles. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz clinched five Grand Slams.