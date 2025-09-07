Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Final Match In India?

The Arthur Ashe Stadium is set to host a historic showdown, with two of the top-ranked superstars all set for action in Queens, New York.

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns at the US Open Men's Singles Final, marking their third consecutive Grand Slam Final between the two emerging titans.

After their battles at the French Open and Wimbledon earlier in the year, with both superstars having a win over their competitors, the US Open would serve as the ultimate tiebreaker in their nascent rivalry.

US Open Final Set For A Classic Final between Jannik Sinner & Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner is entering the US Open final on a 13-match unbeaten run in Queens and has dropped just two sets in the competition so far. The top-ranked tennis player is chasing his fifth Grand Slam title and solidifying himself in the rankings to remain as the world number one.

The World No. 1's performance in the semifinal against Félix Auger-Aliassime is a testament to resilience and grit. Despite having abdominal issues at the beginning of the second set, he pushed through to secure a win and advance to the summit clash.

Carlos Alcaraz is having a dream run on the hard courts at the US Open. The Spaniard has reached the summit clash without dropping a single set. Alcaraz defeated the timeless Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the semifinal, displaying his dominance on the hard courts.

A win for Carlos Alcaraz would be crucial, as he could reclaim the world number one spot once again. The Spaniard would be bringing the aggression while chasing his second US Open title.

In terms of head-to-head numbers, Carlos Alcaraz has the edge with a 9-5 lead over Jannik Sinner. But the World Number One's tactical prowess makes him a dangerous competitor.

The US Open Final match would feature two tennis players with contrasting styles of play to battle it out for the prestigious title.

Check Out All The Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open Final Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open Final Match Take Place?

The Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open Final Match will take place on Sunday, September 07, 2025, from 11:30 PM IST onwards.

Where Will The Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open Final Match Take Place?

The Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open Final Match will take place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows – Corona Park in Queens, New York City.

How To Watch The Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open Final Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open Final Match live on the JioHostar app and website with a subscription.