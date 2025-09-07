Updated 7 September 2025 at 17:46 IST
Will Abdominal Issues Hold Back Jannik Sinner In The US Open Final vs Carlos Alcaraz? Latest Injury News Surfaces Ahead Of Summit Clash
Jannik Sinner overcame abdominal discomfort in the US Open 2025 semifinal and is expected to be fit for the final vs Carlos Alcaraz, according to coach Simone Vagnozzi.
US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, two of the world's rapidly rising tennis players, are all set to lock horns once again in the men's singles final. It would be the third-straight time that the world number one and two will face off in a Grand Slam summit clash.
The US Open men's singles final would be the trifecta for the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz duel. However, the top-ranked tennis player has some injury concerns ahead of the summit clash.
Simone Vagnozzi, Jannik Sinner's coach, has issued an update on the Italian's injury that he encountered during the semifinal.
Fresh Injury Update On Jannik Sinner Issued By His Coach
World number one Jannik Sinner encountered some health issues during the US Open semifinal clash against Canada's Félix Auger-Aliassime. He had encountered an abdominal issue at the beginning of the second set.
Despite the concern, Sinner pushed through in the semifinal with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 scoreline and advanced to the summit clash.
Coach Simone Vagnozzi expressed that Sinner had undergone treatment with his physiotherapist and said that the injury was nothing serious.
"He just had a little abdominal discomfort at one point, but after treatment with the physiotherapist, it went away, so I don't think it's anything serious.
When he came back from treatment, in the first few games, he wasn't sure how he was doing and wasn't pushing very hard. Then he started to push, and his serve improved, so I think he'll be pretty comfortable for Sunday," Simone Vagnozzi said while speaking to Ubitennis.
All-Electric Showdown Set To Happen Between Jannik Sinner & Carlos Alcaraz
Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have emerged as the next big thing in tennis, with both superstars showcasing a timeless rivalry in their matches that the fans yearn for.
After the French Open and Wimbledon, the US Open Grand Slam would host a thrilling match-up, with Flushing Meadows all set to host another masterpiece.
Currently, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are equal in terms of Grand Slam wins in 2025. The Italian had won the Wimbledon Men's Singles Final, while the Spaniard sealed a win at the French Open after they pulled off an all-time classic.
The third Sinner vs Alcaraz clash in the US Open final would take place on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at 11:30 PM IST.
