Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Quarter-Final Match Live In India?

The US Open quarterfinal is all set to host an all-Italian showdown at Flushing Meadows, and it would be a match worth watching.

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner will lock horns against World No. 10 Lorenzo Musetti in the men's singles quarterfinals at the US Open Tennis Championships.

The all-Italian clash will have the crowd intrigued as Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti have the capacity to pull off a classic match on the hard court.

Historic All-Italian QF Clash Set To Happen Between Jannik Sinner & Lorenzo Musetti At US Open

Jannik Sinner has been performing like a breeze at the US Open as he cruises past his opponents after picking up a steady win. The top-ranked tennis player has dropped only one set so far in the competition.

The Italian tennis player defeated Vit Kopriva, Alexei Popyrin, and Alexander Bublik in straight sets and pulled off a solid four-set comeback against Denis Shapovalov.

Lorenzo Musetti has been steadily resurging with a sound performance after a leg injury had forced him to retire at the French Open.

The number ten-ranked Italian has secured convincing wins over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, David Goffin and Jaume Munar, while Flavio Cobolli had retired.

It is Lorenzo's first-ever hard-court Grand Slam semifinal, and he would be eager to perform in top gear against the best in the business.

In terms of head-to-head numbers, Jannik Sinner holds the competitive edge with a 2-0 lead over Lorenzo Musetti.

It all comes down to Sinner's incredible baseline strength and precision against Musetti's variety and trademark one-handed backhand.

Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti US Open Match Take Place?

The Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti US Open Match will take place on Thursday, September 04, 2025, from 05:40 AM IST onwards.

Where Will The Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti US Open Match Take Place?

The Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti US Open Match will take place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows – Corona Park in Queens, New York City.

How To Watch The Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti US Open Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti US Open Match live on the JioHostar app and website with a subscription.