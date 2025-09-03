Novak Djokovic Keeps The Dream Of Winning 25th Grand Slam Alive, Beats Taylor Fritz To Storm Into US Open 2025 Semis

Novak Djokovic continues to do justice to his title, the modern-day GOAT. The 38-year-old Serb, who is currently on the hunt to win his 25th Grand Slam, defeated Taylor Fritz to qualify for the semifinal of the 2025 edition of the US Open. Djokovic stunned Fritz and he won the quarterfinal clash by 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4. Djokovic has maintained a perfect record against the 27-year-old American tennis player and he now has an 11-0 head-to-head score against him.

Djokovic Continues To Dominate In The US Open

After his stellar victory against Taylor Fritz, Novak Djokovic extended his record to 53rd Grand Slam semifinal qualification. This includes the record-tying 14 at the US Open. Djokovic secured the victory in four sets and he looks like one of the favourites to win Flushing Meadows this season.

"It was an incredibly close match. It was really anybody's match. I thought I was really lucky to save some crucial break points in the second set. I think for most of the second and third sets he was the better player. That last game was nerve-wracking. A tough one for Taylor to finish with a double fault, he didn't deserve that," said Djokovic after securing a victory against Fritz in the quarters.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner, Djokovic, is currently searching for his 25th title and he has been dealing with a lot of fitness issues in this tournament. Djokovic has now equalled Jimmy Connors' record of having the most US Open semifinal appearances. Djokovic last won the US Open in 2023 by defeating Daniil Medvedev.

