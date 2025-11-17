Jannik Sinner Wins Against World Number 1 Carlos Alcaraz At The ATP Finals Showdown

ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner defended his ATP Finals title against Carlos Alcaraz. The Italian created history as he became the first player to win the ATP Finals without dropping a single set point.

Jannik Sinner defended his title with 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 in the finals. Notably, the player is now unbeaten in 31 consecutive matches in indoor hardcourt tennis. While reacting to his win and the monumental milestone, Sinner shared, "It was a close match-up. [Alcaraz had] set point in the first set, and I'm happy with how I handled the situation. It means the world to me. Playing against Carlos, you have to play your best."

The Spanish player had his moments in the game, even getting to set point in the first set, but was unable to convert as Sinner won the match point.

Jannik Sinner Believes He Is Better Than He Was Last Year

Following his win at the ATP Finals, Sinner expressed that he has evolved as a player since last year and believes that he has taken his game to a new level.

He shared, "Honestly, I don't want to compare [years]. It's an amazing season,” Sinner said. “Last year has been an amazing season. This year, making four Grand Slam finals, coming here, winning here, having this big streak in end of the year, it's amazing."

He further added, "But mostly I feel I am a better player than last year. I think this is the most important. It's all part of the process. I always say and believe that if you keep working and trying to be a better player, the results they're going to come. This year it was like this."

Sinner On His Rival Alcaraz

In his post-match speech, the Italian addressed the current World No. 1 and said he looked up to the latter. Sinner shared, "You are definitely a player I look up to, a lot of motivation. I hope to see you again next year with great battles ahead of us."