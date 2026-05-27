Jessica Pegula Concedes Shocking Defeat, Kimberly Birrell Stuns World No. 5 To Reach French Open 2026 Second Round

French Open 2026: World No. 83 Kimberly Birrell snapped a five-match losing streak and came from a set down to stun No. 5 seed Jessica Pegula 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 to reach the second round of the French Open 2026 in Paris for the first time.

Australia's Birrell is now one win away from reaching the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time since 2019. Her victory also ended a nine-match streak of first-round losses at major tournaments, dating back to 2023.

For Jessica Pegula, the defeat marks the second consecutive year she has suffered a first-round exit at a Grand Slam, following her opening-round loss at Wimbledon last year.

Advertisement

Earlier, defending French Open champion Coco Gauff progressed to the second round with a comfortable 6-4, 6-0 victory over fellow American Taylor Townsend. With the win, Gauff reached the Round of 64 in Paris for the seventh straight tournament.

Advertisement

The opening-round clash was the first meeting between Coco Gauff and Taylor Townsend on the WTA Tour, although Townsend had previously defeated a 15-year-old Gauff in three sets at a W100 event in Charleston in 2019. Seven years later, the reigning French Open champion entered as the clear favourite, while Townsend has not progressed beyond the first round in Paris since 2018.