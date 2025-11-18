'Like Federer On Grass In His Prime': Former ATP Finals Player Hails World No. 2 Jannik Sinner

Ex-tennis professional makes a striking comparison between Roger Federer and recent ATP Finals champion Jannik Sinner. Ex-ATP star Sam Querrey shared that, with the way Sinner has been playing in recent years, he could be easily compared to what the Swiss was on grass.

While talking on the show named Nothing Major Show, Querrey shared that he was rooting for Sinner throughout the tournament and was quite impressed with his performance. Additionally, he compared the Italian player's dominance on the hard court to Roger Federer's hold on the grass court during his prime.

He shared, "I started finding myself cheering for Sinner to not lose serve the entire tournament. I didn’t necessarily care who won the match, but it would have been cool for him to not lose serve the entire tournament. But Sinner is unbeatable indoors basically. It’s the closest thing; it’s like Federer on grass in his prime. You know, Sinner indoors right now is like the same thing."

The Italian player faced off against World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and beat him 7-6 (4), 7-5 for the ATP Finals trophy.

Jannik Sinner Jokes About Seeing Carlos Alcaraz More Than Seeing His Family

On Monday, in an interview, the World No. 2 recalled an incident with his rival, Carlos Alcaraz, and shared that he sees him more often than he sees his family.

Sinner recalled, "I see him more than my family. We are equal. It's crazy because sometimes, for example, in New York, you go to a restaurant, New York is huge, and we find ourselves in the same restaurant without agreeing, it's incredible. So yes, it's true, we see each other a lot."

Jannik Sinner On His Relationship with Carlos Alcaraz

Following his win at the ATP Finals, the Italian opened up about his relationship with rival Carlos Alcaraz. He shared that although the two of them are not best friends, they share a mutual respect. He explained, "But with Carlos is also a bit different because of on-court reasons. We have a very good relationship, rivalry, call it however. I feel like we can talk about everything still. I think it's great. We are good friends off the court. We do respect us in a very healthy way."