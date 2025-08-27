Mattia Bellucci vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Second Round Match Live In India?

The Round of 64 competition at the US Open becomes interesting as Mattia Bellucci will face off against the world number two, Carlos Alcaraz.

It would be their first-ever ATP-level meet, where two tennis players with two contrasting capabilities will lock horns to advance in the competition.

The second-ranked Alcaraz had a pleasant experience at the US Open; he won it back in 2022 and would be the top favourite to sweep off a win.

Carlos Alcaraz Set For Action In US Open Round Two Against Mattia Bellucci

In round two of the US Open tennis championships, Carlos Alcaraz would enter the play as the commanding favourite after securing a straight-set win over Reilly Opelka.

Mattia Bellucci, on the other hand, possesses a dominant left-hand serve and fierce baseline play. Bellucci had advanced to round two of the US Open after Shang Juncheng retired mid-match.

But the lack of a Grand Slam experience might put his opponent ahead as the favourite.

Despite lacking experience, the 65th-ranked Italian could emerge with an upset with his resistance and fearless approach.

However, one cannot ignore Carlos Alcaraz's tactical strategy, whose aggressive athleticism could benefit him in proper coverage of the court.

Irrespective of the result, the Alcaraz-Bellucci Round of 64 match would be an entertaining affair as the players' respective playing styles will add intrigue to the competition.

Carlos Alcaraz could win it in straight sets, but Mattia Bellucci could bring some resistance in the game.

Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The Mattia Bellucci vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open Match Take Place?

The Mattia Bellucci vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open Match will take place on Wednesday, August 28, 2025, from 04:30 AM IST onwards.

Where Will The Mattia Bellucci vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open Match Take Place?

The Mattia Bellucci vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open Match will take place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows – Corona Park in Queens, New York City.

How To Watch The Mattia Bellucci vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Mattia Bellucci vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open Match live on the JioHostar app and website with a subscription.