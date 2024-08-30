Published 11:31 IST, August 30th 2024

Naomi Osaka's forehand goes awry and she loses in the US Open's second round to Karolina Muchova

Seemingly back in her U.S. Open match, suddenly a point from getting to a third set, Naomi Osaka lost her way Thursday night, missing forehand after forehand until she ceded that game and chucked her racket, sending it clattering on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court.