Published 21:44 IST, October 9th 2024

National Tennis Championship: Prateek, Vinayagamurthy advance to quarters in junior week

Top seed Prateek Sheoran and Tamil Nadu's D Vinayagamurthy maintained their unbeaten run to reach the quarterfinals of the 29th National Tennis Championship.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Samarth Sahita in 29th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship
Samarth Sahita in 29th National Tennis Championship | Image: special arrangement
