Novak Djokovic Brushes Off Retirement Talks After Defeat To Carlos Alcaraz In US Open 2025 Semi-Final: 'I'm Not Giving Up'

Novak Djokovic acknowledges the crowd after losing to Carlos Alcaraz in US Open 2025 semi-final | Image: AP

US Open 2025: Legendary Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic broke the silence on his retirement plans after his humiliating defeat to Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open 2025 semi-final.

Djokovic brushed off all the retirement rumours, saying that he is not giving up Grand Slams.

In the first semi-final clash of the US Open 2025, Carlos Alcaraz clinched a 4-6, 6-7, 2-6 victory over the 24-Grand Slams winner.

Novak Djokovic Opens Up On His Retirement Plans

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Novak Djokovic said that he will continue fighting to win at least another trophy.

However, the 38-year-old accepted that it will be a 'difficult task' for him to continue fighting.

“I'm not giving up on Grand Slams in that regard, having said that. I'm going to continue fighting and trying to get to the finals and fight for another trophy at least. But it's going to be a very difficult task,” the Serb said.

Djokovic added that it will be difficult for him to overcome the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in future Grand Slam matches.

“It will be very difficult for me in the future to overcome the hurdle of Sinner, Alcaraz, in the best-of-five on the Grand Slams. I think I have a better chance best of three, but best of five, it's tough," he added.

Novak Djokovic Concedes Humiliating Defeat To Carlos Alcaraz In US Open 2025 Semi-Final

In the first set of the US Open 2025 semi-final, Carlos Alcaraz clinched a comfortable 4-6 win over Djokovic. The Spaniard was forcing the Serb to make mistakes. In the second set, the 38-year-old had a stunning start and won three games at a stretch. But the Spanish youngster made a remarkable comeback, clinching the second set in a tiebreak.

Djokovic looked tired and out of form in the third set, and Alcaraz took full advantage of it. The 22-year-old dominated the third set and sealed a scintillating 2-6 win over the Serb.