Wimbledon 2025: Novak Djokovic Issued Dire Retirement Warning by John McEnroe - 'Would Be Pretty Tempting...'

Novak Djokovic registered a dominant Wimbledon 2025 win when he beat Dan Evans to get through to the third round of the only tennis grand slam that is played on grass courts, and he looked at his imperious best against the local favourite for the duration of the match.

When the Brit was finally broken at 4-3, it was the 10th break point he faced and it showed that he did have the resolve to stand up against Djokovic.

However, once the first break was done it was academic as Djokovic - he won 13 of the next 15 games to secure the win. But that has not stopped people commenting on when it is Djokovic can or should call it quits.

McEnroe's Advice to Djokovic

Tennis great John McEnroe believes it would be tempting for Djokovic to keep going but warned against letting it get to a point where ‘more than just a couple of people’ could get wins against him.

"It’s hard with him – he’s broken pretty much every record so if he broke it I suppose that would be the perfect time to stop. But if he was still winning at that level? At worst he’s three in the world, right? So to me, it’d be pretty tempting to keep going. But you don’t want to get to that point where, god forbid it’s hard to even imagine, him getting beaten up by more than just a couple of people," McEnroe said.

It has not yet gotten to that point, but Djokovic did also suffer twin first-round losses in two tournaments ahead of the French Open 2025 and was left visibly lost for answers as a result.

Djokovic's New Focus

Yet it is also worth noting that Djokovic has cut down on the number of tournaments he will play and doesn't care as much about his ATP ranking as he does about winning majors.

He has also spoken candidly about wanting to win another Olympic gold medal in the Los Angeles 2028 Games, which does seem a long time away as things stand.