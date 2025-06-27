Novak Djokovic Gets Testing Wimbledon 2025 Draw, Must Beat Jannik Sinner In Order to Win 25th Grand Slam Title

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during a third-round match against Austria's Filip Misolic during the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris | Image: AP

24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic has a fond relationship with Wimbledon, the only tennis Grand Slam on the calendar that still sees players duke it out on grass courts. However, if he is to win the Wimbledon 2025 men's singles title, he will need to overcome a Wimbledon draw that is far from favourable to him.

Djokovic will become the first-ever player either male or female to win 25 Grand Slams should he prevail at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, but his draw is far from simple - and he will have to face current top-ranked player Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals itself.

Why is Djokovic's Draw so Tough?

It is worth noting that the last time Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic came up against one another, Sinner demolished the Serbian in straight sets at the French Open 2025 semi-final.

The main reason for Djokovic's tough draw is simple - he is currently seeded 6th in the tournament due to being ranked 6th in the ATP rankings.

The higher your ranking, the more favourable your draw - and Djokovic's lack of action after losing out in Roland Garros led to his ranking dropping slightly.

As a result, his seeding for the tournament has also been affected and it may even hamper his chance at going the whole distance.

His opponent for the quarter-final is also a tricky one as he will have to see off Britain's top-ranked tennis player in Jack Draper, currently ranked 4th in the world.

Easy Draw for Carlos Alcaraz

Meanwhile, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has a relatively simpler draw due to his ranking. He will take on Fabio Fognini to start off and could face Holgar Rune in the quarters.

If he wins that, he will take on one of qualifiers Oliver Tarvet or Leandro Riedi, both of whom are making their Grand Slam main draw debuts.