Novak Djokovic In Pursuit Of 'Confidence' In French Open Despite Breaking Title Jinx At ATP Geneva Open

Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the trophy after the final match of the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, in Geneva, Switzerland | Image: AP

Novak Djokovic's last appearance in the summit clash was back in 2024 when he faced Carlos Alzaraz at Wimbledon. He has yet to secure his 25th Grand Slam title, which would put him a step ahead among the legendary figures of the sport.

The Serbian recently won his 100th career title in Geneva during an ATP 250 event when he defeated Hubert Hurkacz, becoming the only third tennis player to win 100 titles.

Despite winning cold and standing triumphant in Geneva, the Serbian is still in pursuit of confidence before his French Open campaign begins. He also pointed out that consistency was something he lacked, but Djokovic remains hopeful that the Geneva win may put things in place once again.

Novak Djokovic Is Still Looking For Confidence

Novak Djokovic is coming in hot in terms of performance after clinching an ATP crown. The Serbian defeated Hubert Hurkacz to win the Geneva Open, building up for the Uber-important French Open tournament.

Djokovic has been without a major title for quite a while, and the 38-year-old is eager to make history at the Roland Garros by clinching his 25th Grand Slam Trophy. As he sets foot into the prestigious clay tournament, Novak expressed that he is still searching for confidence at this stage.

“I have to be realistic. Considering the last year and a half… I won gold, reached the finals in Wimbledon, Shanghai, and Miami, came close to winning big titles, but the consistency in good performances hasn’t been there.

“I’m still searching for the confidence, the level of play and movement needed to win a Slam. That’s what I want the most — it’s the reason I’m still playing, after all,” the sixth-seeded Novak Djokovic said, as quoted by Sportklub & Tennis365.

Djokovic Set To Begin 25th Grand Slam Title Chase

As one of the roughest Grand Slam competitions, the French Open puts an athlete to the test. Their strategy and resilience come into play as global tennis stars face some of their biggest challenges on clay courts.

Novak Djokovic is set to be in action against United States' Mackenzie McDonald in the first round of the French Open tournament. If the Serbian gets ahead, there is a possibility that he could face off against top-seeded Jannik Sinner and No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz. Expect some heated clay action from the Serb's racquet as he would be hungry to make history.