Novak Djokovic Thanks Detractors After Emphatic Win Over Jannik Sinner in Australian Open S/F: 'They Gave me Strength'

Australian Open 2026: It was an evening to remember for former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in Melbourne's Rod Laver arena. The Serbian superstar edged defending champion Jannik Sinner in an epic five-set battle. With the 3-6 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-4 victory, he ensured he set up a date with world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the finale.

Following the win, Djokovic thanks his detractors and claimed that they played a very important role in keeping him motivated.

‘They gave me motivation to prove them wrong’

“I never stopped believing in myself, you know,” Djokovic said.

“There’s a lot of people that doubt me. I see there is a lot of experts all of a sudden that wanted to retire me or have retired me many times the last couple of years. You know, I want to thank them all, because they gave me strength. They gave me motivation to prove them wrong, which I have tonight. For me, it’s not a surprise, to be honest," he added.

For the unversed, Djokovic - at the twilight of his career - beat Sinner, who is at the peak of his abilities and hence this is being regarded as one of his greatest-ever wins. The victory over Sinner marked Djokovic's maiden five-set match win since the French Open in 2024.

Can Djoko Get Past Alcaraz?

In the men's singles final match at the Australian Open 2026, Novak Djokovic will lock horns with Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday, February 1. It will also be Djokovic's 11th Australian Open final.

