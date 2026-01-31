Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Australian Open 2026 Final: Head-to-Head Gives Serbian Edge

Australian Open 2026 Final: Sunday is expected to witness an epic final in the first Grand Slam of the year when Novak Djokovic locks horns with Carlos Alcaraz. It will be the clash of eras and the game is also expected to go the distance. There is little to no doubt that Alcaraz, the current World No. 1, would start favourites against the Serbian.

But again, one cannot write off Djokovic after the stupendous win he registered in the semi-final against Jannik Sinner. It is certain that no one will spare an inch and every point played would be a story in itself.

Djokovic vs Alcaraz H2H

The two legends have met each other on a number of occasions in the past and hence they would certainly be familiar with each others game. To be precise, the two legends have taken on each other across all ATP competitions 9 times, and Djokovic is the one leading the tie with five wins to her name, with Alcaraz having registered four wins.

“There’s a lot of people that doubt me. I see there is a lot of experts all of a sudden that wanted to retire me or have retired me many times the last couple of years. You know, I want to thank them all, because they gave me strength. They gave me motivation to prove them wrong, which I have tonight. For me, it’s not a surprise, to be honest," Djokovic said after the emphatic five-set win over Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic Chases No 25

The Serbian who is at the twilight of his illustrious career would be gunning for his 25th Grand Slam, something no other professional has won in men's tennis.