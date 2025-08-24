Novak Djokovic Outlines Key Priorities As He Gears Up For Action At US Open: 'Grand Slam Is Where The Magic Happens'

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot during a mixed doubles match at the U.S. Open tennis championships, in New York. | Image: AP

Novak Djokovic recently opened up about balancing his priorities and strategically selecting the tennis events he wants to participate in.

The Serbian tennis player highlighted that the Masters event takes place every two weeks and chose to balance and prioritise his time with family.

Novak Djokovic Highlights His Priorities In Life As He Chases The 25th Grand Slam Title

With his sights set on the first round of the US Open, Novak Djokovic will be geared up for action to clinch his record-setting 25th Grand Slam title.

The Serbian tennis star had come close to a Grand Slam win in the 2025 season but landed short in the semi-final stage. But the 38-year-old is not looking to push the gear back and instead wants to race with the up-and-coming stars.

Novak Djokovic recently spoke about his priorities in life before commencing his campaign at the US Open. The Serb highlighted the importance of strategically choosing the tournaments he wants to participate in and keeping the Grand Slam tournaments as a priority.

"It comes down to a decision for me, whether I want to spend more time with my family, because the Masters events are now almost two weeks. It's a very long time away from home, which I choose not to have at the moment, and it's a balance.

"It's a balancing act, and I prioritise Grand Slams obviously. That's why I still want to play my best tennis. Those are the tournaments where the magic happens," Novak Djokovic said to Sky Sports ahead of his first-round match at the US Open.

Novak Djokovic To Face Off Against Local Talent In First Round Of US Open

After failing to clinch the title at the Australian Open, the French Open and the Wimbledon Championships, Novak Djokovic is eyeing a strong campaign at the upcoming US Open Tennis Championships.

In the three Grand Slam events he participated in 2025, Novak reached the semi-final stage before crashing out.