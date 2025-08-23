World Number One Jannik Sinner Reveals Shocking Plan To Quit Tennis At 23 If His Goals Weren’t Achieved

Jannik Sinner, the top-ranked tennis player from Italy, has revealed that he had planned to retire early in his career.

Sinner's decision was fueled by the high expenses of buying the tennis gear, paying the coach and travelling for tournaments across the world.

Jannik Sinner Had Planned To Retire If He Hadn't Achieved His Goal

As one of tennis's hottest sensations, Jannik Sinner has been on a roll as he takes over as the new titan on the block.

The Italian quickly soared to the number one spot with his sheer talent and determination towards the game.

However, Sinner's start in the game was not easy as he had to deal with economic constraints.

Tennis is an expensive sport, and it requires proper monetary backing to pursue the game professionally.

Jannik Sinner revealed he had pledged to quit tennis if he failed to be in the top 200 by the age of 23 or 24.

The Italian had assured his parents he would not pursue tennis professionally because of the significant financial burden it entailed.

“I told my parents when I left home that if I wasn’t in the top 200 at 23 or 24, I would quit, because we couldn’t afford it with the money we had. Traveling to tournaments costs a lot. If you have a coach, it’s even more so.

"I was very lucky because I started earning money at 18, and that’s when I felt more confident. When you’re young, you just talk about a dream. You don’t even really believe it," Jannik Sinner said in a press conference.

Jannik Sinner Set For Title Defence In The US Open

Jannik Sinner has had a rollercoaster season in 2025. While he clinched the Australian Open and Wimbledon Grand Slam titles, the doping scandal kept him off action as he served a three-month suspension after testing positive for a banned substance.

The world number one enjoyed a supreme outing at the Cincinnati Masters. But the final against Carlos Alcaraz did not go as planned, as Sinner retired hurt due to illness and handed a walkover.