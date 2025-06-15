Novak Djokovic Reveals Retirement Timeline - And The 'Only Thing' That Motivates Him Ahead of Wimbledon 2025

2025 has been a strange season for undisputed tennis legend Novak Djokovic. He was close to winning the Australian Open 2025 before an injury killed off his chances, but looked far from his best at the French Open 2025 and was easily dispatched in the semi-finals by eventual runner-up Jannik Sinner, who won the match in straight sets. To make matters worse, ahead of the tournament he suffered a string of first round exits in some high profile tournaments.

It has naturally led to a lot of talk about when it is that Djokovic might call it a day. He may still be supremely fit but time waits for no man and at 38, some degree of physical decline is inevitable.

But Djokovic remains motivated to perform at the highest level and has revealed when it is that he could potentially retire.

Olympics on Djokovic's Mind

In a recent interview, Djokovic admitted that the main motivating factor for him right now is the upcoming 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

"The only thing on my mind right now, and the only thing that motivates me, is the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles," he told (Ne)uspjeh prvaka on YouTube.

Djokovic has cut down on his schedule recently and has largely prioritised top tournaments more but this is a surprising admission from the veteran.

ALSO READ | Wimbledon 2025 Hands Big Financial Boost to Tennis Players - See Numbers

National Glory The Main Motivation?

Playing in the Olympics is a double-edge sword for tennis players - a medal win brings pride to the nation but does not add to their ranking points tally.

However, Djokovic is seemingly no longer motivated to maintain his ranking any longer and is more interested in winning top tournaments.

Winning 2 Olympic gold medals would put him in rarefied air - only his former coach Andy Murray has accomplished this in the modern era, with 7 others having done it before him.